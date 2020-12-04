Expiration dates on driver’s licenses that expired after February pushed to 2021

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Drivers with expired licenses have a bit more time to get them renewed.

The expiration date of any driver’s license or permit that expired after March 1 has been pushed to January 1, 2021.

Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski says this is due to an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

This order also continues the requirement that in-person transactions at the DMV must be by appointment only.

“Our team has made tremendous progress in clearing up the backlog of expired driver’s licenses, but certainly an extension takes pressure off of people,” said Jastrzemski. “However, I recommend people do not wait and instead book an appointment to renew their licenses with our office.”