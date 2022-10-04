(WIVB) — Empire State Development’s website iloveny.com has released a fall foliage map, showing the best spots across New York State. The map can be viewed at this link.

According to the site, reports are obtained by volunteer field observers as new foliage colors emerge across the state. The site also says parts of several regions are expected to be at or beyond midpoint of change this weekend.

The map currently shows the Adirondacks, Catskills, and part of the Southern Tier as being close to the midpoint as of this weekend.

News 4’s digital team will continue to provide coverage of local changes in foliage as fall rolls on. If you would like to submit a photo of fall scenery in your area, email us at ReportIt@wivb.com with the photo and name of the municipality or location where it was taken.