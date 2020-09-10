NEW YORK (WIVB)–It’s here! Fall lovers, you’re welcome. Pack your pumpkin spice and jean jackets, and get ready to head out.

I Love NY is reporting the first signs of the state’s colorful fall foliage is appearing in upstate regions, including the Adirondacks, Capital-Saratoga, Catskills, Central New York, Hudson Valley, and Thousand Islands-Seaway.

The Fall Foliage Report is back marking the first signs of fall! Check out the map for a detailed report of the first color changes of the season. 🍁🍂 #NYLovesFall https://t.co/9QV6OZ1jH6 pic.twitter.com/tfQGHp4wQr — I LOVE NEW YORK (@I_LOVE_NY) September 9, 2020

The reports come from field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend.

Officials are urging travelers to follow state health guidelines, including wearing a face covering and maintaining appropriate social distancing.

Here are the current color reports for the week of September 9-15:

Adirondacks

In the Adirondacks, Herkimer County spotters reporting from Old Forge in the Town of Webb predict about 20% color change by the weekend, with average leaves of gold and yellow. Spotters in Essex County checking in from Lake Placid predict just 10% color change for the coming weekend with some muted shades of red, orange, and yellow beginning to appear. Spotters at Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington expect about 10% color change this weekend with some bright red, yellow, and orange leaves. The area around Whiteface Mountain should also see about 10% color change with slightly muted fall colors beginning.

In Franklin County, spotters in Saranac Lake project a still mostly green landscape by the weekend with about 10% color change including some pops of red and yellow. Spotters reporting from Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab project 5-10% color change as the summer greens are starting the progression to autumn splendor with traces of mustard, goldenrod, and copper. As usual, the soft maples are supplying a sporadic, scarlet splash. Spotters in the Malone area of the county predict up to 10% color change this weekend with some vibrant shades of yellow and red emerging. Spotters reporting from the Adirondacks portion of St. Lawrence County expect 5-10% color change this weekend with average touches of red beginning to appear.

Capital-Saratoga

In the Capital-Saratoga region, Fulton County spotters at Lapland Lake Nordic Vacation Center in Northville predict just about 10% color change this weekend, with a few places showing nice touches of dark red and pale yellow leaves.

Catskills

In the Catskills region, spotters in Ferndale in Sullivan County expect no more than 10% color change this weekend, with mostly muted green leaves. In the southeastern portion of the county, spotters in Forestburgh predict up to 15% change by the weekend, with touches of red emerging from the mostly green backdrop.

Sullivan County spotters in Ferndale expect 15-20% color change by the weekend, with some touches of yellow and orange beginning to emerge. In Delaware County, look for just over 10% of the leaves to be changed by the weekend, with mostly green leaves, and some fall color just beginning to appear. In Ulster County, foliage spotters reporting from Kingston predict 5-10% color change this weekend with mostly green leaves accompanied by touches of color here and there.

Central New York

In Central New York, Madison County spotters reporting from Chittenango Falls State Park in Cazenovia predict 10% color change this weekend with some yellow and orange leaves just beginning to appear.

Hudson Valley

In the Hudson Valley, color change is just beginning in Columbia County, according to spotters in Hudson. Look for slightly over 10% leaf transition with some yellow leaves, along with bright splashes of red.

Thousand Islands-Seaway

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, spotters reporting from Alexandria Bay expect less than 10% color change this weekend, with mostly green leaves. Look for a 5-10% change in color this weekend in Oswego County, according to spotters in Oswego. Average pops of orange and red are appearing, along with plum shades sneaking up along the landscape.

I Love NY says reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon.

You can see the Fall Foliage Report for Week 1 below: