Family of man killed in traffic accident speaks out

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The family of a man recently stuck and killed by a truck in Latham spoke with NEWS10 ABC.

“I’m the one who got the call Sunday night about my brother,” said Erica Schanz. “It’s been hard ever since.”

Erica Schanz and her fiancé, Timmy Tufts, are mourning the loss of her brother Randall Schanz — an avid New England Patriots fan, who was known for his sense of humor and love for the Special Olympics. He leaves behind many family members, including his wife, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial was set up Tuesday night in his honor.

“He was a fun loving guy. You know what I mean? He’d tell a joke and you would laugh. He was so funny at times it was just unbelievable. He is truly going to be missed,” said Tufts.

On Sunday, 32 year-old Randall Schanz was struck and killed by a truck as he was walking on the southbound ramp of Loudon Road up to the Latham Traffic Circle. According to Colonie Police, the driver stopped and called 911 immediately. Neither impairment nor speed appear to be factors in the crash.

“He [Schanz] walked to work every day, or took his bike every day, and this had to happen to him. I don’t blame the man for hitting him. I blame the system of the lighting and the sidewalks. If there were sidewalks and better lighting, maybe that gentleman would have seen him,” explained Tufts.

It’s believed that Schanz was walking home from work when the crash happened.

His family hopes that improvements will be made on the road, so that another tragedy won’t happen again.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact Colonie Police.