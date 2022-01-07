‘Fashionable Frocks of the 1920s’ exhibit in Albany closes Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re making plans for the weekend, a popular exhibit at the Albany Institute of History and Art called the “Fashionable Frocks of the 1920s” is set to close. The exhibit showcasing fashion from the infamous era became so popular the museum extended its run to Sunday.

The exhibition showcases more than twenty-five rarely-seen dresses from the Albany Institute’s historic clothing collection. Each garment helps tell the story of a different Capital Region woman who wore it.

From fascinating fabrics to eye-catching accessories, the collection of clothing shows that fashion of the 1920s amounted to much more than the quintessential flapper’s dress.

“These glamorous dresses, a lot of them were meant to be moved in. They’re meant to sort of sashay with you as you walk through the nightclub and I think what will shock people the most is how vibrant colored they are,” said Diane Shewchuk, the curator.

The Albany Institute of History and Art is open Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from noon-5 p.m. For ticketing information, visit their website.