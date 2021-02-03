FBI agent killed in Florida began career in Albany

SUNRISE, Fla. (NEWS10) — One of the two FBI agents killed while serving a search warrant in Florida Tuesday morning started his career at the FBI field office in Albany.

Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were fatally shot Tuesday while serving a search warrant in a crimes against children case in Sunrise, Florida, FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

The FBI office in Albany confirmed Alfin, 36, began his career in the Capital Region. FBI Albany released a statement on Twitter Tuesday night about Alfin’s death.

SAC Relford's statement regarding the death of SA Daniel Alfin, who began his #FBI career here in Albany. Our office is heartbroken as we join @FBIMiamiFL and the entire @FBI in grieving the loss of our friend Dan and SA Laura Schwartzenberger. More info: https://t.co/w6dYxxsKqg pic.twitter.com/kskgM6xm7F — FBI Albany (@FBIAlbany) February 3, 2021

Alfin investigated child exploitation cases and had previously worked at FBI headquarters handling major cases involving violent crimes against children, according to court records. He had a degree in information technology and went through the FBI’s specialized training programs for cybercrimes. He was involved in a major child exploitation investigation dubbed Playpen that resulted in arrests around the world.

Schwartzenberger, 43, had been an agent with the FBI since December 2005 and worked in the Miami field office on a squad of agents handling violent crimes against children, according to court records. Her work primarily focused on tracking offenders who sexually exploit children online and investigating other crimes against children.

President Joe Biden offered his condolences during an immigration event at the White House.

“They put their lives on the line and that’s a hell of a price to pay,” he said of the agents. “My heart aches for the families.”

Three other agents were shot, two of which were hospitalized but are now in stable condition. The third agent didn’t require hospitalization, Wray said.

The suspect is also dead.

The confrontation marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history in South Florida and among the deadliest nationally as well, according to the FBI website.