NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The New York branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is still looking for help to identify those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The bureau sent a call to action on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

The #FBI is still seeking information to help identify individuals who actively instigated violence on January 6 in Washington, D.C. Visit https://t.co/nUhQ9G11YE to see images from current cases, and if you see someone you recognize, submit a tip at https://t.co/dj8M5w2zhj. pic.twitter.com/CxWk7zcH6f — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) February 16, 2021

Visit the FBI website to see images from current cases. If you see someone you recognize or know any information about those involved, submit a tip online.