Finalists in NYS “Wear A Mask” video contest announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are now five finalists in New York’s “Wear A Mask” video contest.

During his daily briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo shared the videos, which were chosen out of more than 600 submissions from across the state.

The purpose of the videos is to show why people should wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

People can vote for their favorite one until May 25. The winner will be announced on Tuesday.

MORE | See the finalists and cast your vote here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.