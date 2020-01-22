Finger Lakes woman arrested after allegedly assaulting 7-year-old

GORHAM, N.Y. (via WROC) — An Ontario County woman accused of assaulting a seven-year-old is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14, Linda Randall was impaired by drugs while she was supervising several children in her home in Gorham. The alleged assault happened to a child in her care, deputies said.

Randall, 36, was arraigned in the Ontario County CAP Court where she was released on her own recognizance.

She is scheduled to appear in the Gorham Town Court at a later date.