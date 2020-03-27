First 1,000 bed temporary hospital in New York completed

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–During his press conference Friday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the 1,000-bed temporary hospital is complete at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

The state and the Army Corp of Engineers also identified four new sites for temporary hospitals, the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, the Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, CUNY Staten Island, and the New York Expo Center in the Bronx.

According to Cuomo, this will add 4,000 beds to the state’s capacity. He’s asking President Trump to approve the sites immediately so construction can begin.

The governor says his goal is to build sites creating thousands of new beds to be open to patients by early to mid-April.