1  of  3
Breaking News
House passes $2.2T rescue package, rushes it to Trump NY schools ordered to remain closed through April 15 as cases rise above 44,000 Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Friday briefing News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 347 active closings. Click for more details.

First 1,000 bed temporary hospital in New York completed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–During his press conference Friday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the 1,000-bed temporary hospital is complete at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

The state and the Army Corp of Engineers also identified four new sites for temporary hospitals, the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, the Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, CUNY Staten Island, and the New York Expo Center in the Bronx.

According to Cuomo, this will add 4,000 beds to the state’s capacity. He’s asking President Trump to approve the sites immediately so construction can begin.

The governor says his goal is to build sites creating thousands of new beds to be open to patients by early to mid-April.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss