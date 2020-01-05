First look at number of inmates released since new bail and discovery reform laws began

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — News10 reached out to several county sheriffs and jail superintendents to look at the number of inmates released since the new bail and discovery laws went into effect on January 1. Below is the number of inmates released as of January 4.

Rensselaer County: 24

Albany County : 11

Fulton County: 10

Saratoga County: 10

Warren County: 7

Washington County: 1

Schenectady County: 1

The superintendent of the Schenectady County Jail says 55 males and three females are eligible for release. They say the process will ramp up starting on Monday.

Montgomery County says they had a few released before the start of 2020 and they also expect to see several more released starting next week.

New numbers will be updated as they are released.

