Flags will go to half-staff for 9/11 first responder’s death

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- People near Syracuse are mourning the loss of a September 11th first responder, who died Thursday from an illness stemming from his work at the World Trade Center.



Governor Andrew Cuomo is directing all state government buildings to lower their flags to half-staff on Tuesday September 3 for Stephen Mcloud who was 59 years old.

Mcloud was a former Undersheriff of Cayuga County. He lived a life of service, first becoming a deputy in 1983 and holding several roles until retiring.