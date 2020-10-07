ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Newly announced regulations within COVID-19 hotspots detailed specific activities. Schools were on the list of categories.
In response to the New York State cluster action initiative, New York State United Teachers President released a statement. His statement addressed how this will impact schools across the state.
NYSUT President Andy Pollota stated the following:
“Erring on the side of caution means closing school buildings when there is serious risk of spreading COVID-19, and we believe the state is taking the right steps by seeking to close schools in these hotspots. At the same time, we are seeking additional details on the state’s testing plan for students and staff in an in-person setting in the outlying areas of these hotspots. These outbreaks have underscored just how real the threat of this virus still is. Protecting the health and safety of students, staff and families must continue to be the top priority as the school year continues.”
- Following increased state regulations in COVID-19 hotspots, NYSUT releases statement in support
- Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus
- Springville woman admits to sexual misconduct with minor
- Tracking the Tropics: Delta makes landfall in Mexico as Category 2 hurricane
- Report: 2 more Titans players test positive for COVID-19