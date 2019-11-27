For second time in a month, man caught with loaded gun at airport checkpoint

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (via WSYR-TV) — A Florida man was arrested at the Syracuse airport on Wednesday after the Transportation Security Administration says he had a loaded gun at the checkpoint.

The TSA says the same man was caught about three weeks ago with a different loaded gun at the airport in Ithaca.

According to the TSA public affairs spokeswoman, the man, who was not identified by name, claimed he did not know he had the loaded handgun with him when he approached the checkpoint. After being questioned, he was arrested on a weapons charge.