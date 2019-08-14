Former Albany bishop accused of sexually abusing teen

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Former Bishop Howard Hubbard has been accused of sexually abusing a teenager in the 1990s.

The lawsuit alleges Hubbard along with Father Paul Bondi used their positions within the diocese to “groom and sexually” abuse a teenage boy.

The lawsuit is one of hundreds being filed on Wednesday as part of a one year window allowing victims of child sexual abuse to file claims, regardless of when the abuse happens.

The one year window was made possible as part of the Child Victims Act which was signed into law in February.

Read the lawsuit.