Former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins arrives at federal court for sentencing Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in New York. Collins pleaded guilty last fall to insider trading and lying to the FBI. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(WIVB)–Chris Collins will start his prison sentence more than a month later than it was supposed to begin.

Today, a federal judge approved his attorneys’ request to start that sentence on April 21st.

The original start date was supposed to be March 17th.

Collins’ attorneys were concerned the Bureau of Prisons might not complete the designation process for Collins by then.

The former congressman was sentenced to 26 months in prison in his insider trading case.