Former leader of Assembly Republicans, dogged by DWI arrest, will not run for re-election

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (via WROC) — The former leader of Assembly Republicans, who was arrested and charged with DWI on New Year’s Eve, had already stepped down as Minority Leader but on Thursday announced he wouldn’t seek re-election.

“After a great deal of consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for the 131st Assembly District this fall,” said Brian Kolb, R-131, in a statement.

Kolb was first-elected to the New York State Assembly in 2000, and was elected by his colleagues to the position of Minority Leader in 2009.

After the arrest, he maintained that he would stay in office. Kolb has since pleaded not guilty, and a special prosecutor has been assigned to his case.

According to police, Kolb blew twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer test. He was driving his state-owned SUV when it slid into a ditch at the end of his driveway in Victor. According the police report, Kolb initially blamed his wife.

The 131st district represents areas of the Finger Lakes and in Ontario County, including Victor, Canandaigua, Geneva and Seneca Falls.