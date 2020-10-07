Former Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno dies at 91

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Joe Bruno, one of the most prominent figures in recent New York State history died peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday night, he was 91. The Capital Region native was known as “Uncle Joe” and had the home of the Tri-City ValleyCats named after him, the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy.
Bruno was born and raised in Glens Falls and attended Skidmore College. He fought in the Korean War as a member of the United States Army. He served 14 years in the Senate as a member and later became Senate Majority Leader.
The mass for Joe Bruno will be streamed live on the St. Pius X Facebook page.
The New York State Senate will be webcasting the Funeral Mass in a Hearing Room in the Legislative Office Building to be determined.
He will ultimately be transported to the Oakwood Cemetery in Troy for a private burial service.
Capital Region leaders are sharing their memories and expressing their grief for the fallen leader through social media:
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik wrote on twitter “I am saddened to read the news of Joe Bruno’s passing. Joe was a household name throughout my childhood. A native of #NY21, Joe took the time to reach out and lend his encouragement to me when I first ran for Congress. Prayers for Kay at this time.”
“My thoughts are with the family of Senator Joe Bruno at this moment. A wonderful man and fearless leader who dedicated his life to public service and strived to make New York a better place for all. Senator Bruno, you will be greatly missed,” Will Barclay, New York State Assembly Republican Conference leader said.