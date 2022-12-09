This story has been updated to correct the nature of the grand jury’s findings. We regret the error.

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, December 2nd, an Oneida County Jury found 51-year-old Steven P. Mancuso guilty of criminal weapon possession following the shooting death of his girlfriend that occurred in October 2021.

Mancuso was not charged in the death of Lisa Falange. Her death remains an investigation.

On Tuesday, October 12th, 2021, members of the Utica Police and Fire Departments responded to a home on Leslie Ave in Utica after receiving reports of gunshots. On the scene, they found 51-year-old Steven Mancuso of Utica and Lisa Falange with a gunshot to her head. Emergency crews immediately transported Lisa to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment where she passed away.

According to police, the gun used to kill Falange was found illegally in his home. The Utica Police Department and Oneida County District Attorney’s Office conducted an extensive investigation and determined that Mancuso had prior federal convictions related to illegal firearms, preventing him from owning or possessing any weapons legally in the future.

Steven P. Mancuso, 51 was found guilty of the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Following the jury’s verdict, Mancuso was remanded to the Oneida County Jail where he will be held until sentencing, which is scheduled for February 1st, 2023. Mr. Mancuso faces a maximum sentence of fifteen years in state prison.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.