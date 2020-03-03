Fort Drum responds to growing coronavirus concerns for soldiers

1BCT Color Casing Ceremony Feb 20 1st Brigade Combat Team “Warriors” cased their unit colors on February 25th, 2020, prior to their deployment to Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York. The casing of the colors is an Army tradition that represents movement of the brigade to a new location.

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (via WWTI) — With growing concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, Fort Drum has taken precautionary steps in accordance with the CDC and the U.S. Army Medical Command to prevent cases from arising on base.

The Fort Drum Medical Activity has implemented identification and preventative measures to alleviate the spread of the virus and protect the force and local community. There have not been any reported cases on Fort Drum or in the surrounding communities, but the medical team on base is prepared to isolate and treat any cases that arise.

Soldiers returning from high risk areas are being thoroughly screened by medical teams before leaving to return home, and if necessary, being held under observation to ensure no symptoms are experienced before returning to the U.S.

When soldiers return to Fort Drum, they are screened by local medical staff to ensure no changes have occurred. Those returning from higher risk areas could be placed under a 14-day restriction of movement to monitor their health and ensure they are clear of respiratory symptoms.

The Community can take routine steps to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19; things like washing your hands with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding contact with those who have been sick, going to the doctors when you feel sick, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces can help make sure no cases arise in the North Country.