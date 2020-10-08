Funding secured to help expand New York addiction telehealth services

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A second round of funding has been announced to expand telehealth practices statewide.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced $423,000 in funding to help deliver addiction telehealth services statewide. Governor Cuomo stated that funding was provided through the federal Opioid Response Grant. The first round of this funding awarded $460,000, bringing total funding to over $883,000.

According to Governor Cuomo this funding will be administered to the over 600 authorized telepractice programs across the state. These programs deliver services through telephone or video technology.

“As we continue to fight against COVID-19, we must also continue our efforts to provide quality care and access to addiction treatment services,” stated Governor Cuomo “These investments in telepractice services will help ensure underserved communities have the necessary resources and access to life-saving addiction treatment services, as we battle the scourge of addiction.”