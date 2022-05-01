CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Family, friends and first responders will gather Monday in Monroe County to pay their respects to Mercy Flight pilot James Sauer.

Sauer’s family asked that the route from the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home to the Open Door Baptist Church be made public for those who want to line the roads, Mercy Flight said in a Facebook post.

Sauer, of Churchville, passed away during a training exercise, when the Mercy Flight helicopter he and Bell pilot Stewart Dietrick of Prosper, Texas, were in, crashed Tuesday.

Here’s the route:

At approximately 11:45 A.M. leave Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Avenue, Hilton, N.Y.

Take East Avenue into Hilton Village – left on Route 259

Route 259 (15 miles) – left on Bowen Road

(.7 miles) turn right on Stottle Road

(450 Feet) Turn left on Stryker Road

(.7 miles) Turn left on Scottsville-Chili Road to the Open Door Baptist Church

