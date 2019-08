ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Services have been announced for the New York native killed at a mass shooting at a festival in California last month.

Calling hours for Trevor Irby will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at Covert Funeral home in Ovid. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Romulus Central School.

Irby graduated from Romulus in 2012.

Irby was one of three people killed at a garlic festival near San Jose, California on July 28th.