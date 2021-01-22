Game on? Youth sports in New York will soon be up to local county health departments

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York state updated its COVID-19 guidelines Friday to let local county health departments determine if higher-risk youth sports can be played.

In the update Friday:

“Effective February 1, 2021, participants in higher risk sports and recreation activities may partake in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training and, further, may partake in other types of play, including competitions and tournaments, only as permitted by the respective local health authorities (i.e., county health departments).

Local health authorities should consider the following factors in authorizing or continuing to prohibit higher risk sports and recreational activities as, in many areas, these factors may weig against permitting such activities: whether there has been a more-transmissible variant of COVID-19 identified in the area, local rates of COVID-19 transmission or rate of positivity, and local ability to monitor and enforce compliance.“



Full guidance

