BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just a couple of days ago, the national average price of gas was up to $4.33 per gallon, while New York’s was $4.52.

As of Wednesday, those prices have increased even more. Now, the national average is $4.40. New York saw even more of a jump, as it now sits at $4.62 per gallon here.

Lucky for western New Yorkers though, we’re at the lower end of the spectrum.

Here are the averages in our local counties:

Niagara: $4.41

Erie: $4.51

Chautauqua: $4.39

Cattaraugus: $4.37

Allegany: $4.44

Wyoming: $4.50

Genesee: $4.52

Further east, prices tend to get higher. New York City and parts of the Hudson Valley are seeing the worst of it.

Diesel’s still in record price territory, and only getting higher. AAA says nearly all of their tow trucks in western and central New York rely on diesel.