Gas prices across NY see small increases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’ve been seeing gas prices shoot upward, as of late, but this week’s change isn’t as dramatic.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $2.88. It’s up two cents, and much higher than it was at this time last year ($2.14).

New York’s average is a little more than that, at $2.91 (up one cent). One year ago, it was $2.41.

“Gas prices continue to increase, but if these trends continue, prices will increase at a slower rate than Americans have seen since the beginning of the month,” AAA says.

Here’s what the prices at the pump look like across different parts of upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.85 (up one cent since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.83 (up one cent since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.88 (up one cent since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.89 (up two cents since last week)
  • Rome – $2.94 (up two cents since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.87 (up two cents since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.95 (up three cents since last week)

