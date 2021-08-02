Gas prices are up again, including in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The price of gas is up again, on both a national and a state level.

U.S. average: $3.18/gallon (up two cents)

NYS average: $3.21/gallon (up two cents)

One year ago, the national average was a dollar less, while New York’s was $2.26. Here are the averages across different parts of upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.19 (up two cents since last week)

Buffalo – $3.15 (up two cents since last week)

Ithaca – $3.20 (up three cents since last week)

Rochester – $3.19 (up three cents since last week)

Rome – $3.25 (up one cent since last week)

Syracuse – $3.18 (up two cents since last week)

Watertown – $3.22 (up one cent since last week)

“There’s another month of summer travel ahead through Labor Day, and college students will begin their return to campuses in the meantime, so gas demand will likely remain high,” AAA says. “AAA expects the national average to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer.”