Gas prices are up three cents in NY, US as a whole

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both New York’s average and the nation’s average price for a gallon of gas are up three cents.
- U.S. average – $3.13 ($2.18 in 2020)
- NYS average – $3.18 ($2.25 in 2020)
Here are the average prices in different parts of upstate New York:
- Batavia – $3.14 (up four cents since last Monday)
- Buffalo – $3.12 (up five cents since last Monday)
- Ithaca – $3.18 (up seven cents since last Monday)
- Rochester – $3.16 (up six cents since last Monday)
- Rome – $3.24 (up two cents since last Monday)
- Syracuse – $3.16 (up two cents since last Monday)
- Watertown – $3.21 (up three cents since last Monday
“Following the Independence Day holiday weekend, AAA expects crude oil prices, and in turn gas prices, to increase and stay expensive through the end of summer,” AAA says.
