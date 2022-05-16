BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At the local, state and national levels, gas price records have been broken again.
- U.S. average: $4.48/gallon (up 15 cents week-to-week)
- NYS average: $4.76/gallon (up 24 cents week-to-week)
One year ago, the national average was $3.04 while the state average $3.06.
Here are the current averages in different parts of upstate New York:
- Batavia – $4.65 (up 31 cents from last week)
- Buffalo – $4.63 (up 28 cents from last week)
- Elmira – $4.68 (up 21 cents from last week)
- Ithaca – $4.67 (up 21 cents from last week)
- Rochester – $4.70 (up 27 cents from last week)
- Rome – $4.72 (up 24 cents from last week)
- Syracuse – $4.66 (up 23 cents from last week)
- Watertown – $4.71 (up 25 cents from last week)
AAA says oil prices are around $109 per barrel.
“Normally, a decrease in demand would bring prices down, but oil prices remain volatile,” they said.
Diesel prices are also breaking records at the national and state levels. The national average is $5.57, while New York’s is $6.50.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.