BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At the local, state and national levels, gas price records have been broken again.

U.S. average: $4.48/gallon (up 15 cents week-to-week)

NYS average: $4.76/gallon (up 24 cents week-to-week)

One year ago, the national average was $3.04 while the state average $3.06.

Here are the current averages in different parts of upstate New York:

Batavia – $4.65 (up 31 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.63 (up 28 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.68 (up 21 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.67 (up 21 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.70 (up 27 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.72 (up 24 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.66 (up 23 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.71 (up 25 cents from last week)

AAA says oil prices are around $109 per barrel.

“Normally, a decrease in demand would bring prices down, but oil prices remain volatile,” they said.

Diesel prices are also breaking records at the national and state levels. The national average is $5.57, while New York’s is $6.50.