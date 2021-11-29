BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coming back from a long Thanksgiving weekend, drivers will find some good news when they go to fuel up.
Both the national average price of gas and the New York State average price of gas have gone down week-to-week, AAA reports. The former dropped by two cents, while the latter went down by one.
- U.S. average: $3.39/gallon ($2.13 in 2020)
- NYS average: $3.56/gallon ($2.23 in 2020)
Here are the averages across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $3.45 (down two cents from last week)
- Buffalo – $3.47 (no change from last week)
- Ithaca – $3.52 (no change from last week)
- Rochester – $3.53 (no change from last week)
- Rome – $3.58 (no change from last week)
- Syracuse – $3.50 (down one cent from last week)
- Watertown – $3.60 (no change since last week)
“Last week, President Biden announced that the federal government would release oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which was coordinated with the release of oil from other major crude consuming countries,” AAA said. “As a result, drivers could see some price relief at the pump over the coming weeks, but they should expect prices to remain higher than last year’s holiday season and in 2019.”
Latest Posts
- Hidden gems of Cyber Monday: Deals on affordable tech for everyone on your list
- Leftover turkey? How long is it safe to eat?
- McConaughey says he won’t seek political office ‘at this moment’
- Gas prices coming down, but still high compared to last year
- Niagara Falls mother survives cancer, searches for kidney donor
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.