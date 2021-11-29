Gas prices coming down, but still high compared to last year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coming back from a long Thanksgiving weekend, drivers will find some good news when they go to fuel up.

Both the national average price of gas and the New York State average price of gas have gone down week-to-week, AAA reports. The former dropped by two cents, while the latter went down by one.

U.S. average: $3.39/gallon ($2.13 in 2020)

NYS average: $3.56/gallon ($2.23 in 2020)

Here are the averages across upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.45 (down two cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.47 (no change from last week)

Ithaca – $3.52 (no change from last week)

Rochester – $3.53 (no change from last week)

Rome – $3.58 (no change from last week)

Syracuse – $3.50 (down one cent from last week)

Watertown – $3.60 (no change since last week)

“Last week, President Biden announced that the federal government would release oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which was coordinated with the release of oil from other major crude consuming countries,” AAA said. “As a result, drivers could see some price relief at the pump over the coming weeks, but they should expect prices to remain higher than last year’s holiday season and in 2019.”