Gas prices coming down, but still high compared to last year

Around New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coming back from a long Thanksgiving weekend, drivers will find some good news when they go to fuel up.

Both the national average price of gas and the New York State average price of gas have gone down week-to-week, AAA reports. The former dropped by two cents, while the latter went down by one.

  • U.S. average: $3.39/gallon ($2.13 in 2020)
  • NYS average: $3.56/gallon ($2.23 in 2020)

Here are the averages across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $3.45 (down two cents from last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.47 (no change from last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.52 (no change from last week)
  • Rochester – $3.53 (no change from last week)
  • Rome – $3.58 (no change from last week)
  • Syracuse – $3.50 (down one cent from last week)
  • Watertown – $3.60 (no change since last week)

“Last week, President Biden announced that the federal government would release oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which was coordinated with the release of oil from other major crude consuming countries,” AAA said. “As a result, drivers could see some price relief at the pump over the coming weeks, but they should expect prices to remain higher than last year’s holiday season and in 2019.”

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now