Gas prices continue rising across NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are still moving upward this week, in New York and across the country.

In New York, the average price is up eight cents, while the U.S. average is up by seven.

National average: $2.39/gallon ($2.55 at this time in 2020)

New York average: $2.47/gallon ($2.71 at this time in 2020)

Here are the averages across upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.39 (up eight cents since last week)

Buffalo – $2.43 (up ten cents since last week)

Ithaca – $2.46 (up eleven cents since last week)

Rochester – $2.45 (up nine cents since last week)

Rome – $2.48 (up six cents since last week)

Syracuse – $2.42 (up eight cents since last week)

Watertown – $2.51 (up ten cents since last week)

“If crude prices continue to sustain prices above $50 per barrel alongside higher refinery utilization rates and demand, drivers could see pump prices remain at elevated levels,” AAA says.