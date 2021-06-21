Gas prices continue to rise in NYS

Gas price is seen at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. The rising cost of gasoline is being felt across the U.S., as the national average price has gone up from $2 per gallon last year to $3 per gallon as of June 9, according to data from the American Automobile Association. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — While the national average for gasoline is down, the state’s average continues to rise, according to AAA.

New York State’s average is $3.13, up two cents from last week. Meanwhile, the state, which sits at $3.07, is down one cent compared to last week.

One year ago both the state and the nation’s average was nearly a dollar less – sitting at $2.23 and $2.13 respectively.

Here is a roundup of gas prices in CNY and WNY: