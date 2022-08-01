BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sure, they’re still above four dollars per gallon, but gas prices are sinking lower.

Across the United States, the average price is $4.21, while it’s $4.52 here in New York. Those are week-to-week drops of 15 and six cents, respectively.

One year ago at this time, the prices were a little closer. The national average was $3.17, while New York’s was $3.21. Here’s a look at the average prices around upstate New York:

Batavia – $4.49 (down 3 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.51 (down 7 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.50 (down 10 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.65 (down 6 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.61 (down 7 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.70 (down 6 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.58 (down 7 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.72 (down 3 cents from last week)

“According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased in recent weeks while inventory levels dropped, which could pressure pump prices and slow price decreases if the trend holds. Yet for now, prices continue to drop,” AAA said.