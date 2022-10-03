FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York’s average price of gas is down, while the nation’s is up, according to AAA.

One year ago, New York’s average price for a gallon of gas was $3.28. But today, it’s $3.60 — a drop of eight cents over the course of a week.

There’s a bigger difference between the current national average and what it was last year. Right now, the average price is up seven cents over the past week, to $3.80. One year ago, it was $3.20.

Here are the current averages around upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.78 (down 7 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.72 (down 7 cents from last week)

Elmira – $3.47 (down 13 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.76 (down 4 cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.71 (down 10 cents from last week)

Rome – $3.76 (down 8 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.64 (down 10 cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.75 (down 9 cents from last week)

It’s a lot cheaper to get gas in New York than say, California, where the average price is $6.38 per gallon, according to AAA.

“Crude prices have increased due to market concerns about oil supply. According to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, 11 percent of crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was shuttered to prevent damage from Hurricane Ian,” AAA said. “Moreover, reports have emerged that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies – including Russia – known as OPEC+ intend to announce collective oil production cuts at their next meeting on October 5.”