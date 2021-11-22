Gas prices: NYS average is up, while US is down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking at gas prices, the national average is down one cent, while New York’s is up by one.
AAA released the latest average prices for gas on Monday morning.
- U.S. average: $3.41 ($2.11 in 2020)
- NYS average: $3.57 ($2.22 in 2020)
Here are the average prices around upstate New York:
- Batavia – $3.47 (up two cents from last week)
- Buffalo – $3.47 (no change from last week)
- Ithaca – $3.52 (no change from last week)
- Rochester – $3.53 (no change from last week)
- Rome – $3.58 (up one cent from last week)
- Syracuse – $3.51 (no change from last week)
- Watertown – $3.60 (up one cent since last week)
“Gas prices are relatively steady to start this week as oil prices dropped below $80 per barrel,” AAA says. “Demand also declined over the past week according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). However, demand is expected to increase this week with Thanksgiving travel getting underway.”
