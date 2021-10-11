Gas prices shoot up both in NY and US, in general

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both the U.S. average and the New York average prices of gas have gone up seven cents, each.

U.S. average: $3.27/gallon ($2.19 in 2020)

NYS average: $3.35/gallon ($2.26 in 2020)

AAA says that the price of crude oil, which is reaching $78 per barrel, is keeping gas prices high.

“OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and allied countries, chose not to move forward with an agreement to produce more crude oil in November,” AAA says. “These factors combined led to an increase in gas prices locally and nationally.”

Here are the average prices across parts of upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.33 (up seven cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.31 (up eight cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.36 (up eight cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.35 (up eight cents from last week)

Rome – $3.36 (up six cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.33 (up ten cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.27 (up seven cents since last week