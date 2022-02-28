BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both the state’s and the country’s average gas prices moved up once again — the U.S. by eight cents and New York by five.

Gas in upstate New York is averaging $3.80 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s 19 cents higher than the national average.

At this time last year, the average gas price in New York was $2.78 per gallon, while the United States as a whole was at $2.72.

But in western New York, it’s a little cheaper to get gas than in some other parts of the state. Here are the average prices:

Batavia – $3.75 (up seven cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.75 (up five cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.81 (up five cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.79 (up four cents from last week)

Rome – $3.80 (up four cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.75 (up four cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.79 (up six cents from last week)

Last week, many schools began February break while the cost of oil continued to climb. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made it harder for drivers to fill their tanks, as well.

“As the conflict escalates with more sanctions and retaliatory actions, the oil markets will likely respond by continuing to increase the price of crude oil to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies,” AAA says.