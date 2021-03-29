Gas prices: US average down; no change in NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The national average price of gas is down two cents this week, while New York’s didn’t change.
- U.S. average: $2.86/gallon
- New York average: $2.91/gallon
One year ago, the national average was $2.02 and New York’s was $2.34.
Here are the prices across different parts of upstate New York:
- Batavia – $2.84 (down one cent since last week)
- Buffalo – $2.83 (no change since last week)
- Ithaca – $2.88 (no change since last week)
- Rochester – $2.88 (down one cent since last week)
- Rome – $2.93 (down one cent since last week)
- Syracuse – $2.86 (down one cent since last week)
- Watertown – $2.95 (no change since last week)
“Growing stock levels have helped to put downward pressure on pump prices, according to the latest weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA),” AAA says.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.