BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Drivers will get a little help when they fill up their tanks, starting Wednesday. Gas across the state will be cheaper after the the cap on the gasoline tax goes into effect at the state and local levels.

“Everything else costs a billion dollars, from food, to everything — and yeah a little bit of relief will definitely go a long way,” driver Dominic Wick said.

“[Gas prices] are high — a little ridiculous,” Wick continued. “Costs over 100 bucks to fill my vehicle.”

Wick, along with other drivers in Western New York feel the same way about the rising costs of gas.

“I think they’re ridiculous,” Andrea Demarco said while filling up her car at the Delta Sonic on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. “I mean, I don’t know how people can afford to drive.”

“Well I guess that’s 2022, everything just keeps going up up and up,” Andrew DiBenedetto said as he was getting gas at Kwik Fill.

Local and state lawmakers are trying to offer drivers some relief. Starting Wednesday, drivers can expect to spend around 25 cents less per gallon.

“I think I’m going to wait until tomorrow when the prices go down. I just realized I have enough to last ’til tomorrow,” said driver Joy Gaskin. “If they’re going down I’ll wait to fill the tank up for tomorrow.”

These extra savings come as a result of the state’s gas tax holiday, which starts June 1, which will lower the cost per gallon by 16 cents. On top of that, counties throughout New York State voted to cap their sales tax to help ease the cost for drivers. \

In Erie County, the county’s sales tax on gas is going to be capped at $2 per gallon, meaning for each gallon of gas you buy, you’ll be taxed on only the first $2 of that gallon.

“I think this was the best thing we as a county could do,” said Erie County Legislature Minority Leader Joe Lorigo. “Hopefully people will see a little bit of relief, and if that’s the case, you know I think it’s something we should look at continuing permanently like other counties in New York state have done.”

“Every little bit helps, I suppose. Otherwise, if I can get somewhere on my bicycle, I’m going to do that,” DiBenedetto said.

Erie County officials say it might take a few days for gas stations to drop their prices to reflect these changes.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that the county will be monitoring gas stations to make sure they pass along the savings to drivers.

Erie County’s cap on sales tax for gas stays in effect until February 2023. The state’s cap is through December.