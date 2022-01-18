Genesee Brewing project encourages supporting local businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new project by the Genesee Brewing Company is pushing to get more people outside and supporting local businesses this winter. It’s called GeneSEE New York.

The company created an interactive map which shows people all the activities they can enjoy in our area — as well as local restaurants nearby to warm up and grab a beer. The map includes places like parks, ski resorts, ice rinks and more. Those with Genesee Brewing say they wanted to give back and encourage people to support their local businesses.

To view the map, click here.