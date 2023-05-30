MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Genesee County was airlifted following a UTV crash in Lewis County.

On Friday, May 26 around 9:17 p.m., law enforcement patrols investigated a UTV crash with injury on Rector Road in the town of Martinsburg, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation led by the Sheriff’s Office revealed that 64-year-old Dayton G. Shultz Jr. of Oakfield was operating a 2021 Canam Commander XT 1000 when he veered off the roadway and rolled several times.

Dayton was treated on the scene for head and rib injuries by the Lewis County Search and Rescue and flown out by Lifenet 7-14, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Agencies that assisted on the scene included the Martinsburg Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue and Lifenet.