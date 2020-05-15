1  of  2
Coronavirus
Genesee, Wyoming, Orleans counties among regions entering Phase One of reopening

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s official. Reopening has begun for some parts of New York, including Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans counties.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an official modification that lists the changes on Thursday.

Effective in eligible regions Friday at 12:01 a.m., Cuomo says the reductions and restrictions on the in-person workforce at non-essential businesses or other organizations no longer applies to “Phase One industries.”

These Phase One industries include construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, manufacturing and wholesale trade. Retail is also included, but it’s limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off.

Businesses must meet the prescribed public health and safety metrics determined by the New York State Department of Health, Cuomo says.

The regions eligible to begin reopening are the Finger Lakes, North Country, Central New York, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley.

As of Friday, western New York has not yet met the criteria for reopening.

Cuomo says that any regions that later meet the criteria for reopening will be permitted to do so. For now though, New York on PAUSE is in effect for ineligible regions through May 28. Cuomo has the power to modify disaster emergency-related laws through June 13.

MORE | The Governor’s latest update, with specifics, can be read here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

