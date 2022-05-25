CORNING, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday morning on Wake Up, the executive director of Corning’s Gaffer District joined us to talk about the return of Glassfest, which will be in-person this year.
Corning is home to the popular Corning Museum of Glass, a nationally-known tourist attraction. Hear from Coleen Fabrizi on what people can expect in the video above.
Glassfest will take place from May 26-29. More information on the festival can be found here.
