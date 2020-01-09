GOP Chair Nick Langworthy blasts Cuomo’s State of the State speech

(WIVB) — Lawmakers are rolling up their sleeves to tackle new laws as the new legislative session gets underway, and Gov. Cuomo has given them his wish list.

GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy called it a “sorry State of the State,” blasting the governor’s goals in a response posted online.

The Governor, for his part, had a theme of making progress happen.

He’s urging lawmakers to legalize recreational marijuana, an effort that fell short last year when they voted to decriminalize marijuana in the state instead.

Cuomo is also asking them to ban styrofoam food containers and packing peanuts, ban flavored vaping products, including menthol flavors, and allow surrogacy for people who are looking to start families, among other priorities.

Langworthy called the Governor’s speech “tone deaf.”

“They have zero respect for the taxpayers who are disrespected and abused, thinking our incomes are theirs for the taking,” Langworthy said. “An endless well to dip into at every turn. Never is attention paid to the accountability of their spending.”

One area of investment called for by the Governor was the Old Aud Block near Canalside.

He wants to see mixed use development there.

