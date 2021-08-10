Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns following sexual harassment allegations; resignation to take effect in two weeks

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday following the release of a New York Attorney General’s Office report that said he sexually harassed multiple women.

Cuomo has been in office since 2011.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will serve as Governor until the end of Cuomo’s term, according to NY’s Constitution, on December 31, 2022.

Lindsey Boylan, a former candidate for the Democratic ticket in New York’s 10th Congressional District, accused the governor of sexual harassment in December. She later published an extended account of the alleged harassment online.

Since the publishing of her article, more women have come forward with accusations of sexual harassment against the governor.

Charlotte Bennett, a former aide to Cuomo, claimed in an interview with the New York Times that the governor asked her if she was monogamous and if she had ever been with an older man.

Bennett said Cuomo told her he was “open to relationships with women in their 20s.”

The New York Times published a report of a third woman, Anna Ruch, who accused Gov. Cuomo of inappropriate behavior at a wedding in 2019.

Ruch told the Times that Cuomo placed his hand on her bare lower back. When she removed his hand with hers, he allegedly remarked that she seemed “aggressive” and put his hands on her face and asked if he could kiss her.

Previously, the governor acknowledged the harassment claims and said he would cooperate with a sexual harassment investigation led by Attorney General Letitia James.

In a statement, Cuomo said, “I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”

He also said some of his behavior with women “may have been insensitive or too personal.”

Shortly after the results of the report came out, Cuomo responded.

Another New York Post report in February said Gov. Cuomo’s administration withheld the number of nursing home deaths during the pandemic.