Gov. Cuomo announces an additional 533 cases of coronavirus, NYC entering Phase Three of reopening

FILE – In this March 24, 2020 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. The despair wrought on nursing homes by the coronavirus was laid bare Friday, April 17, in a state report identifying numerous New York facilities where multiple patients died over the past few weeks.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Sunday announced that New York City will enter Phase Three of reopening on Monday, but that indoor dining will not reopen there.

The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York City is a crowded, dense urban area and — until recently — was the global epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis,” Governor Cuomo said. “Out of an abundance of caution and after seeing other states’ experiences with indoor dining, we will wait to reopen it as the city moves to Phase Three tomorrow. As we end this holiday weekend, I urge everyone to be New York Tough: wear a mask, socially distance, use hand sanitizer and continue the smart practices that have made our state a national leader in combating this virus. I also remind local governments of their duty to enforce the standards that have made NY’s reopening safe and successful.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 832 (-12)

Patients Newly Admitted – 54 (-9)

Hospital Counties – 28

Number ICU – 178 (-12)

Number ICU with Intubation – 116 (-3)

Total Discharges – 70,968 (+91)

Deaths – 8

Total Deaths – 24,904

Of the 63,415 tests conducted in New York State Saturday, 533, or 0.84 percent, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.10% 0.90% 0.60% Central New York 0.90% 1.40% 1.50% Finger Lakes 1.80% 0.70% 0.90% Long Island 0.90% 1.00% 0.80% Mid-Hudson 1.40% 1.10% 0.80% Mohawk Valley 2.90% 1.20% 1.10% New York City 1.50% 1.40% 0.90% North Country 1.20% 0.30% 0.60% Southern Tier 0.50% 0.90% 0.30% Western New York 1.70% 1.40% 0.70%

The Governor also confirmed 533 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 397,131 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 397,131 total people who reportedly tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,152 7 Allegany 63 0 Broome 753 1 Cattaraugus 127 0 Cayuga 120 0 Chautauqua 132 1 Chemung 146 0 Chenango 150 1 Clinton 103 2 Columbia 475 1 Cortland 51 1 Delaware 91 0 Dutchess 4,243 5 Erie 7,475 13 Essex 48 1 Franklin 33 0 Fulton 261 0 Genesee 239 0 Greene 263 0 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 173 1 Jefferson 94 1 Lewis 31 0 Livingston 132 1 Madison 363 0 Monroe 3953 31 Montgomery 119 0 Nassau 42,031 43 Niagara 1,284 7 NYC 216,969 239 Oneida 1,742 17 Onondaga 2,949 21 Ontario 280 2 Orange 10,775 9 Orleans 282 0 Oswego 206 0 Otsego 86 0 Putnam 1,336 1 Rensselaer 565 2 Rockland 13,648 19 Saratoga 566 4 Schenectady 834 3 Schoharie 59 1 Schuyler 13 0 Seneca 71 1 St. Lawrence 224 1 Steuben 270 1 Suffolk 41,642 57 Sullivan 1,456 0 Tioga 146 1 Tompkins 179 1 Ulster 1,834 9 Warren 269 1 Washington 246 0 Wayne 185 2 Westchester 35,043 23 Wyoming 97 1 Yates 48 0

