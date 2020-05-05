Gov. Cuomo announces face mask PSA contest

1  of  2
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIVB) — During his daily briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo described himself as not being the greatest communicator.

These comments came as a result of the Governor’s growing frustration with people not wearing face masks for safety.

So, the announcement of a contest was made on Tuesday. New York is looking for a new public service announcement (PSA), and resident input is being sought.

Gov. Cuomo wants to see a video showing why it’s important to wear a mask in public during the coronavirus pandemic. The videos should be less than 30 seconds long, and show a mask being properly worn over one’s mouth and nose.

The winning video will be used as a PSA.

Those interested in submitting a video can post it on social media with the hashtag #NewYorkTough, and tag the Governor with one of the following handles:

  • Twitter – @nygovcuomo
  • Instagram – @nygovcuomo
  • Facebook – @GovernorAndrewCuomo

