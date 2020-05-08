Gov. Cuomo announces list of Reimagine Education Advisory Council members

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, instructors from Raphael House lead a classroom discussion about consent and healthy relationships with a class of sophomores at Central Catholic High School in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a large group of school leaders are looking toward the future of education now that schools across the state are closed for, at least, the rest of the academic year.

Earlier this week, the Governor spoke of ideas to change the way students in New York learn. No solid plans are in place, but Cuomo has shown interest in the continued and further implementation of technology.

Currently, many teachers across the state are utilizing distance learning methods, like virtual assignments and video presentations. It’s mostly due to the fact that schools have been shut down since mid-March, but Cuomo wants to see how certain aspects of this can work in the long run.

To be clear, the amount of distance learning occurring right now is not the permanent plan. Eventually schools will reopen, possibly this fall, and Cuomo says now is an opportunity to “reimagine education.”

“When we closed school facilities because of the COVID-19 virus, our teachers and students rose to the occasion, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their heroic work,” Cuomo said. “Like everything else, when we do reopen schools it’s not just about reopening as they were before, it’s about building back even better than before. The collective expertise and experience of this new advisory council will help answer key questions about how we can strengthen New York’s entire education system for decades to come.”

While speaking in detail about this, Cuomo said the council will work with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop a blueprint to re-imagine education in the “new normal.”

On Friday afternoon, the Governor announced the list of leaders in education who will be part of the state’s Reimagine Education Advisory Council.

The list includes educators, students and parents among others.

Kaweeda Adams, Superintendent, Albany City School District

Jaime Alicea, Superintendent, Syracuse City School District

Jody Arnhold, Founder, Dance Educator Laboratory

Melodie Baker, Director of Education, United Way of Buffalo & Erie County

Kyle Belokopitsky, Executive Director, New York State PTA

Meg Benke, Provost, SUNY Empire State College

Jackie Burbridge, Parent, Suffolk County

Katie Campos, Partner, Strategic Collective

Anthony Collins, President, Clarkson University

Stephanie Conklin, Master Teacher, South Colonie Central School District

George Dermody, CEO, The Children Home of Wyoming Conference

Karol Mason, President, John Jay College of Criminal Justice

Austin Ostro, President, SUNY Student Assembly

Martin Palermo, Master Teacher, William Floyd School District

Roger Ramsammy, President, Hudson Valley Community College

Seema Rivera, President, Guilderland Central School District School Board

Shannon Tahoe, Interim Commissioner, New York State Education Department

Dennis Walcott, Former Chancellor, New York State Department of Education

Randi Weingarten, President, American Federation of Teachers

Cuomo’s office says the goal of this initiative is “to help districts reimagine schools as they prepare to reopen while protecting health and safety” and show “how virtual learning can bridge the gap and supplement face-to-face education when schools reopen.”

