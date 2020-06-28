Gov. Cuomo announces lowest death toll & hospitalization rate for NYS since pandemic began

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Sunday announced New York State’s lowest death toll and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Saturday, there were five reported deaths and 869 hospitalizations in New York State.

“As states across the country struggle with new outbreaks related to reopening, New York’s numbers continue to go down to record lows,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our progress is a direct result of New Yorkers’ discipline and hard work and an incremental, data-driven reopening. Yesterday, as our hospitalizations dropped below 900, New York had its lowest single-day death toll since March 15th. While today’s numbers are very encouraging, New Yorkers must remain vigilant or the numbers will shoot right back up. Be smart, wear a mask, stay New York Tough!”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 869 (-39)

Patients Newly Admitted – 54 (-24)

Hospital Counties – 30

Number ICU – 229 (-1)

Number ICU that are intubated – 145 (+1)

Total Discharges – 70,369 (+133)

Deaths – 5

Total Deaths – 24,835

Of the 61,906 tests conducted in New York State Saturday, 616, or 0.99 percent, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY New York City 1.40% 1.00% 1.10% Capital Region 0.90% 0.80% 0.70% Central New York 1.40% 0.50% 1.20% Finger Lakes 1.60% 1.30% 0.70% Long Island 1.10% 0.90% 0.80% Hudson Valley 1.20% 1.00% 1.00% Mohawk Valley 2.00% 2.40% 2.30% North Country 0.20% 0.20% 0.30% Southern Tier 1.20% 0.30% 0.30% Western New York 1.40% 0.90% 0.80%

The Governor also confirmed 616 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 392,539 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 392,539 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,097 6 Allegany 59 1 Broome 703 2 Cattaraugus 123 0 Cayuga 113 2 Chautauqua 123 0 Chemung 140 1 Chenango 146 0 Clinton 101 0 Columbia 463 2 Cortland 46 2 Delaware 91 0 Dutchess 4,198 7 Erie 7,228 22 Essex 42 0 Franklin 29 0 Fulton 255 6 Genesee 238 1 Greene 260 0 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 158 4 Jefferson 85 0 Lewis 29 3 Livingston 128 2 Madison 352 1 Monroe 3,690 14 Montgomery 118 2 Nassau 41,754 29 Niagara 1226 3 NYC 214,750 316 Oneida 1586 39 Onondaga 2,816 25 Ontario 256 2 Orange 10,713 3 Orleans 281 1 Oswego 195 1 Otsego 84 0 Putnam 1,323 4 Rensselaer 551 1 Rockland 13,576 10 Saratoga 548 2 Schenectady 792 6 Schoharie 58 1 Schuyler 12 0 Seneca 69 0 St. Lawrence 218 0 Steuben 266 2 Suffolk 41,306 53 Sullivan 1,451 0 Tioga 142 0 Tompkins 176 1 Ulster 1,778 5 Warren 263 0 Washington 246 1 Wayne 162 1 Westchester 34,780 32 Wyoming 95 0 Yates 45 0

