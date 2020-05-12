Gov. Cuomo asks feds to send the state $61 billion

(WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo is asking lawmakers in Washington to send New York State $61 billion in federal aid.

He says without that money, the state will be forced to make major cuts to schools, hospitals, and local governments.

“The state funds schools, local governments, and hospitals. You really want New York State to turn around and cut schools, and local governments,” Cuomo said. “Do you know who local governments are? That’s police, firefighters. Do you want me to cut hospitals? Hospitals are the nurses and doctors who just got us through this that every celebrates as heroes.”

The governor is also calling on federal lawmakers to send more money to states for testing and tracing.